AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

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AMERISAFE Trading Down 9.6%

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. 382,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,164. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $563.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.49 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMERISAFE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered AMERISAFE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

Further Reading

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