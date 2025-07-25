AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Trading Up 5% - Should You Buy?

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $45.74. Approximately 15,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 102,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,077 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,807 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company's stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

