AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.64. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 34,636 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded AmeriServ Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

AmeriServ Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. AmeriServ Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmeriServ Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in AmeriServ Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.61% of AmeriServ Financial worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Investment or Parent. The Community Banking segment includes both retail and commercial banking activities. The Wealth Management segment involves in the operations of a Trust Company, West Chester Capital Advisors an investment advisory firm, and Financial Services.

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