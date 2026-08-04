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AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
AMETEK logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • AMETEK beat quarterly earnings expectations: The company reported EPS of $2.09, exceeding the $1.99 consensus by $0.10, while revenue increased 15% year over year. It guided for Q3 2026 EPS of $2.08–$2.10 and full-year 2026 EPS of $8.20–$8.30.
  • Shares traded near a record high: AMETEK opened at $244.02, up 1%, with a market capitalization of about $55.93 billion. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $256.29.
  • The company maintained its dividend: AMETEK paid a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, equivalent to $1.36 annually and a 0.6% yield, with a payout ratio of 20.54%.
  • Interested in AMETEK? Here are five stocks we like better.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10, Zacks reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. AMETEK updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.080-2.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.200-8.300 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE AME opened at $244.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. AMETEK has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $244.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AME

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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