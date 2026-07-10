Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.7308.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $363.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.22. Amgen has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 22.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,944 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 3,408 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 46.0% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Vertrix Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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