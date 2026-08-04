Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.300-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 22.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.2 billion-$39.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.8 billion.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $11.76 on Tuesday, hitting $390.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,450,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.39 and a 200-day moving average of $354.35. Amgen has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $398.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.67. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Amgen's payout ratio is 70.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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