Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Amgen Inc. NASDAQ: AMGN. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Amgen stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Ulta Beauty NASDAQ: ULTA on 3/19/2026.

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Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

AMGN stock opened at $345.92 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $361.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.73. The stock has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 2,735 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Kenora Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kenora Financial LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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