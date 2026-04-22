Amit Agarwal Sells 20,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $206,607.20. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $2,445,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,410,600.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $2,547,200.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $2,534,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total value of $2,496,200.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.14. 4,630,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,438. The company's 50 day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 426.26, a PEG ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Thirty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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