Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 313.96%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.960-1.060 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Amneal Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

Q2 results exceeded expectations and full-year guidance was raised. Revenue rose 10% to $796 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $206 million, and adjusted EPS grew 20% to $0.30. Amneal raised 2026 revenue guidance to $3.1–$3.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA guidance to $750–$780 million, and EPS guidance to $0.96–$1.06.

Revenue rose 10% to $796 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $206 million, and adjusted EPS grew 20% to $0.30. Amneal raised 2026 revenue guidance to $3.1–$3.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA guidance to $750–$780 million, and EPS guidance to $0.96–$1.06. The pending Kashiv acquisition is expected to create a fully integrated biosimilars platform, with more than 20 programs and potential launches including Xolair, Orencia, Cimzia, and Stelara. Management expects $400–$500 million of financial benefits from tax incentives and elimination of milestone and profit-sharing obligations, with net leverage targeted below three times by 2028.

The pending Kashiv acquisition is expected to create a fully integrated biosimilars platform, with more than 20 programs and potential launches including Xolair, Orencia, Cimzia, and Stelara. Management expects $400–$500 million of financial benefits from tax incentives and elimination of milestone and profit-sharing obligations, with net leverage targeted below three times by 2028. Specialty products continued to gain traction, with specialty revenue up 17% to $149 million. CREXONT prescriptions are increasingly coming from general neurologists, while positive Phase IV data could support management’s goal of making it a first-line Parkinson’s treatment; Brekiya also reported strong early uptake.

Specialty products continued to gain traction, with specialty revenue up 17% to $149 million. CREXONT prescriptions are increasingly coming from general neurologists, while positive Phase IV data could support management’s goal of making it a first-line Parkinson’s treatment; Brekiya also reported strong early uptake. Complex generics and manufacturing demand remain strong, particularly for estrogen and lidocaine patches, ophthalmics, injectables, and iohexol. Amneal expects to triple estrogen-patch capacity by next year, views iohexol as a potential $50-plus million opportunity, and anticipates a meaningful contribution beginning in 2027 from recent and expected launches such as lanreotide and lenalidomide.

Complex generics and manufacturing demand remain strong, particularly for estrogen and lidocaine patches, ophthalmics, injectables, and iohexol. Amneal expects to triple estrogen-patch capacity by next year, views iohexol as a potential $50-plus million opportunity, and anticipates a meaningful contribution beginning in 2027 from recent and expected launches such as lanreotide and lenalidomide. Flooding at an Amneal facility in Gujarat, India is expected to temporarily disrupt a select number of products and reduce 2026 EBITDA by approximately $20 million, although operations are expected to resume within several weeks. The company also increased 2026 capital-expenditure guidance to $140–$180 million to fund capacity expansions.

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 1,384,372 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,375. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.60.

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About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

Further Reading

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