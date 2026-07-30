Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.52 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 313.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amneal Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amneal Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here