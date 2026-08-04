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Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Ampco-Pittsburgh logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Ampco-Pittsburgh is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on August 11. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.90 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter missed earnings estimates, reporting a loss of $0.04 per share despite revenue of $103.13 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh also posted a negative net margin of 15.53% and negative return on equity of 7.56%.
  • Market sentiment remains bearish: the stock was recently up 6.2%, but Weiss Ratings only improved its rating from “sell (d)” to “sell (d+),” while MarketBeat lists a consensus “Sell” rating. Insiders own 23.48% of shares, and institutional investors own 49.16%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $103.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.90 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 6.2%

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 104,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,429. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Ampco-Pittsburgh has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on AP

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $93,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,708.06. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $29,799.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 557,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,976.82. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,116 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company's stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is a U.S.-based specialty metals manufacturer that produces cast and forged components for a range of industrial markets. The company's primary offerings include custom-designed forged rolls, grinding rolls and specialty bars for the steel and metal processing industries. In addition, Ampco-Pittsburgh supplies precision couplings, gears and die components for original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as mining, power generation and heavy machinery.

The company operates multiple production facilities in North America, where it employs advanced melting, heat-treating and machining processes to deliver components with tight tolerances and enhanced wear resistance.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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