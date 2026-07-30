Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $215.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the electronics maker's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the company's previous close.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,717,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,229. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $144.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaquero Private Wealth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 211 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

More Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Amphenol reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, versus the $1.19 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $8.76 billion—above the $8.26 billion estimate and 55% higher than a year earlier. Amphenol: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, versus the $1.19 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $8.76 billion—above the $8.26 billion estimate and 55% higher than a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management issued significantly better-than-expected Q3 guidance. Amphenol forecasts earnings of $1.40–$1.42 per share and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, compared with consensus estimates of $1.26 per share and $8.6 billion, respectively. Record orders and broad organic growth supported the outlook. Amphenol surges after Q2 results, Q3 outlook beat estimates

Amphenol forecasts earnings of $1.40–$1.42 per share and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, compared with consensus estimates of $1.26 per share and $8.6 billion, respectively. Record orders and broad organic growth supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure and datacom demand are key growth drivers. Earnings-call coverage highlighted strong demand for high-speed connectivity used in AI infrastructure, along with contributions from acquisitions and strength across multiple connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Connectivity Growth

Earnings-call coverage highlighted strong demand for high-speed connectivity used in AI infrastructure, along with contributions from acquisitions and strength across multiple connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Truist Financial raised its price target on Amphenol from $200 to $215 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling confidence that earnings growth can support further upside. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its price target on Amphenol from $200 to $215 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling confidence that earnings growth can support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market conditions remain a risk. A surge in oil prices, geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran, and uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy pressured technology shares recently, though Amphenol’s company-specific results are currently the dominant catalyst.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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