Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Acquired Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently bought shares of Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amphenol stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

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Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.16. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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