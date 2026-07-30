Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 33.22% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.67.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.63. 6,176,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,543. The business's 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Amphenol by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $4,004,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Amphenol reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, versus the $1.19 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $8.76 billion—above the $8.26 billion estimate and 55% higher than a year earlier. Amphenol: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, versus the $1.19 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $8.76 billion—above the $8.26 billion estimate and 55% higher than a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management issued significantly better-than-expected Q3 guidance. Amphenol forecasts earnings of $1.40–$1.42 per share and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, compared with consensus estimates of $1.26 per share and $8.6 billion, respectively. Record orders and broad organic growth supported the outlook. Amphenol surges after Q2 results, Q3 outlook beat estimates

Amphenol forecasts earnings of $1.40–$1.42 per share and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, compared with consensus estimates of $1.26 per share and $8.6 billion, respectively. Record orders and broad organic growth supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure and datacom demand are key growth drivers. Earnings-call coverage highlighted strong demand for high-speed connectivity used in AI infrastructure, along with contributions from acquisitions and strength across multiple connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Connectivity Growth

Earnings-call coverage highlighted strong demand for high-speed connectivity used in AI infrastructure, along with contributions from acquisitions and strength across multiple connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Truist Financial raised its price target on Amphenol from $200 to $215 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling confidence that earnings growth can support further upside. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its price target on Amphenol from $200 to $215 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling confidence that earnings growth can support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market conditions remain a risk. A surge in oil prices, geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran, and uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy pressured technology shares recently, though Amphenol’s company-specific results are currently the dominant catalyst.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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