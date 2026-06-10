Amphenol Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical volume of 10,616 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after acquiring an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.18. 5,951,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,356. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $139.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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