Amplitude (AMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $98.1610 million for the quarter. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Amplitude's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amplitude Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $178,274.03. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,004,779 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,375.37. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $50,605.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,826.98. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $371,678 over the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,792 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPL

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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