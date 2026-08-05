Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The firm had revenue of $100.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.16 million. Amplitude updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

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Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 2,289,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $178,274.03. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,004,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,375.37. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $50,605.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $756,826.98. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 86.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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