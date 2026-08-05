Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $407.2 million-$411.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.4 million. Amplitude also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The business had revenue of $100.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.16 million. Amplitude has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $50,605.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $756,826.98. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $178,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,004,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,068,375.37. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amplitude by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,025,390 shares of the company's stock worth $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,909 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,645,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 418,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company's stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 64,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 298,451 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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