Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.6 million-$108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.18.

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Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 2,306,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,271. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.42. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $100.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.16 million. Amplitude has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $50,605.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,826.98. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $178,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,004,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,068,375.37. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amplitude by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,682 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 129,049 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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