Amprius Technologies (AMPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $29.3020 million for the quarter. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 6.9%

AMPX stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 2,435,543 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,715. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.25. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JonesTrading began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the sale, the director owned 1,280,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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