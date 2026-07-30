Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 11.8% - What's Next?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) was up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.4350. Approximately 5,997,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,446,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 801,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 616,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 253,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 410,724 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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