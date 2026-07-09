Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 2.5% - Here's Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.8650. 4,837,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,765,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPX. Wall Street Zen lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $55,145.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at $13,774,518.90. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,170,554.60. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 442,090 shares of the company's stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,441,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 358,791 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,530,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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