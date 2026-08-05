Amprius Technologies Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Amprius Technologies NYSE: AMPX reported record second-quarter revenue and raised its 2026 outlook for the second consecutive quarter, citing demand for its silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries in military and commercial drones, electric mobility and other emerging applications.

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Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $34 million, up 19% sequentially and 2.3 times from a year earlier, CFO Ricardo Rodriguez said. The result marked the company’s sixth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. First-half revenue reached $62.6 million, a 137% increase year over year.

SiCore batteries represented 98% of quarterly revenue, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa accounted for 68% of sales. Gross profit was $9.3 million, producing a 27% gross margin, compared with 20% in the first quarter and 9% in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance Raised as Demand Expands

Rodriguez said Amprius now expects 2026 revenue of at least $140 million and gross margin of at least 28%. The company had previously forecast revenue above $130 million. It reiterated expectations for adjusted EBITDA of more than $4 million, a GAAP net loss of $10 million or less, and a diluted loss per share of $0.08 or less.

The company reported a GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.1 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a $6.8 million loss in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1 million, improving from negative $1.8 million in the first quarter and negative $2.1 million a year earlier.

Amprius ended the quarter with $74.5 million in cash and no debt, an increase of $12.2 million during the period. Operating activities used $2.9 million of cash, while financing activities generated $16.8 million from warrant and option exercises. The company had $40.7 million in accounts receivable and $11.5 million in inventory at quarter-end.

Rodriguez said the higher margin outlook reflects a better understanding of fixed-cost components at contract manufacturers, as well as expectations for favorable regional and product mix. He said customized pouch cells generally offer higher margins than more commoditized cylindrical cells, though results can vary by geography and product mix.

Defense Drone Opportunity Drives Customer Activity

CEO Tom Stepien said the company continues to see robust demand from battery-powered unmanned aerial vehicle markets. He pointed to the U.S. Department of War’s Drone Dominance program, which has invited 19 drone manufacturers to participate in a competitive demonstration at Fort Carson, Colorado. According to Stepien, about half of the participants use Amprius cells.

The Department of War has said it expects to place orders for 60,000 drones from top performers after the event, Stepien said. He added that Amprius has had initial discussions with the remaining manufacturers participating in the demonstration.

Amprius also received a $24 million order from a new European drone-manufacturing customer for its SA124 SiCore cylindrical cells. Deliveries began in the second quarter and are expected to continue over the following three quarters. Rodriguez later said the order should be completed over the next two and a half quarters.

Stepien also highlighted customer Redwire, which recently announced more than $40 million in purchase orders from the U.S. Marine Corps for its Stalker Block 30 reconnaissance drone. Redwire began purchasing Amprius batteries in 2024, according to Stepien.

NDAA-Compliant Supply Chain and Manufacturing Plans

Amprius is working to expand its supply of cells compliant with National Defense Authorization Act requirements. Its Defense Innovation Unit contract, which supports development and scaling of NDAA-compliant silicon-anode cells, totals $18.1 million after being increased for a third time during the first quarter.

The company has received nearly half of the equipment required for a pilot line at its Fremont, California headquarters, with the remaining equipment expected later in August and September. Production at the pilot line is expected to begin in December 2026.

Stepien said the company has qualified new primary and secondary suppliers for 11 battery components, including materials used in anodes, cathodes and separators. He said Amprius expects to have the suppliers under contract during the current quarter and remains on track for fully U.S.-produced, NDAA-compliant cells in 2027.

The company currently works with four manufacturing partners in China and has expanded its South Korean network to include Lebest, JR Energy and Top Material. Stepien said the South Korean partners provide NDAA-compliant supply today, while U.S. contract manufacturer Nanotech Energy provides additional domestic capacity. Amprius said it expects to discuss additional U.S. partners in coming months.

Management said it intends to continue using a contract-manufacturing model rather than make large investments in owned production facilities. Rodriguez said the company has more than two gigawatt-hours of annual capacity across its manufacturing network, though it does not disclose capacity by individual manufacturer.

Electric Mobility, Robotics and Other Markets

Beyond drones, Amprius announced a three-year agreement with Barcelona-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Stark Future. The company expects the relationship to generate at least $100 million in revenue through 2029, with shipments anticipated to begin in early 2027.

Stepien said Amprius is also pursuing opportunities in robotics, satellites, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, and potentially data-center infrastructure. He emphasized that robotics does not yet contribute meaningful revenue, but said the company’s ability to offer different power and energy profiles could suit robots operating in unstructured environments.

To support expansion into new markets, Amprius moved former Vice President of Sales Ronnie Tao into the newly created role of chief business officer, with an initial focus on robotics. The company also named Anne Torricelli, most recently managing director of energy storage solutions at Gotion, as vice president of sales.

About Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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