Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

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Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of Amrize stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.07. 1,645,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,837. Amrize has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amrize will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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