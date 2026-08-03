Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.7857.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRZ shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Amrize Price Performance

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Amrize has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nollaig Forrest bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amrize

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth about $1,960,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amrize by 20,993.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 703,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,646,000 after purchasing an additional 700,118 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its stake in shares of Amrize by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 36,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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