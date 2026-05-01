Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Short Interest Update

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,787,840 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 5,938,933 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,181,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario Gross purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,059.63. This trade represents a 11.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,892,935.10. This represents a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at $929,333,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at $615,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amrize by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743,543 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amrize by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Amrize by 865.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,336 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Price Performance

AMRZ opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amrize has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amrize will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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