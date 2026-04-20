ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.06.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading

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