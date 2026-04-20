Free Trial
→ Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
ams-OSRAM logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ams-OSRAM's ADR hit a new 52-week high of $8.00 after reporting a quarterly beat — EPS $0.20 vs. $0.04 estimate and revenue $1.02B vs. $870.8M — with the stock trading well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$5.45/$5.63).
  • Despite the strong quarter, Wall Street's consensus is Reduce (three Holds and one Sell), reflecting concerns about profitability and leverage: a negative net margin (-3.76%), PE of -11.27, and a high debt-to-equity ratio (2.64).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.06.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ams-OSRAM Right Now?

Before you consider ams-OSRAM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ams-OSRAM wasn't on the list.

While ams-OSRAM currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines