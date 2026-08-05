Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million.

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Amtech Systems Price Performance

ASYS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 555,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,036. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 2.02. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 42,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASYS. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amtech Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amtech Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amtech Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amtech Systems

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company's solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

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