Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $0.0690 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of -0.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 15,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,728.80. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,800,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company's stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,465,872 shares of the company's stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,639 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,821,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $20,063,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMLX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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