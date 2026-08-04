Anadarko Petroleum Co.'s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 11th (NASDAQ:APC)

Anadarko Petroleum's (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 11th. Anadarko Petroleum had issued 11,111,111 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $199,999,998 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Anadarko Petroleum's lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Anadarko Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Anadarko Petroleum Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ APC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It is also involved in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the United States onshore and deepwater Gulf of Mexico; and Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Colombia, Peru, and other countries.

Further Reading

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