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Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Analog Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analog Devices beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $3.09 versus the $2.89 consensus estimate and revenue of $3.62 billion versus $3.51 billion expected.
  • The company also raised its Q3 2026 guidance to an EPS range of 3.150 to 3.450, signaling continued confidence in its outlook.
  • ADI’s latest news flow is positive for growth, including its planned acquisition of Empower Semiconductor to strengthen its AI infrastructure power portfolio and expand its addressable market.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%. Analog Devices updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.150-3.450 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $414.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.19 and a 200-day moving average of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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