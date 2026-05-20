Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.150-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $414.31 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $435.72. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here