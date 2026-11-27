Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Erste Group Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.19.

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Salesforce Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.85. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $239.33 per share, with a total value of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,486,958.84. The trade was a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,974,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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