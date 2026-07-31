Analysts Offer Predictions for Coinbase Global Q2 Earnings

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coinbase Global in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global's current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global's FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $233.47.

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $163.58 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $402.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.97. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,200. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. This trade represents a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase captured a record 10.3% share of global crypto trading volume , up from 9.1% in the first quarter, indicating that it is gaining market share even as overall industry activity weakens. The company also highlighted growth in derivatives, stablecoins, tokenized finance, prediction markets and subscription services. Coinbase Q2 results and record market share

Coinbase captured a record , up from 9.1% in the first quarter, indicating that it is gaining market share even as overall industry activity weakens. The company also highlighted growth in derivatives, stablecoins, tokenized finance, prediction markets and subscription services. Positive Sentiment: A Manhattan federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, including claims involving matched customer transactions. The ruling could reduce legal exposure, although remaining claims may still create risk. Coinbase customer lawsuit ruling

A Manhattan federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, including claims involving matched customer transactions. The ruling could reduce legal exposure, although remaining claims may still create risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management is lobbying for the Senate’s CLARITY Act, which could establish clearer crypto-market rules and potentially make it easier for Coinbase to expand products and attract institutional and retail customers. Passage and timing remain uncertain. CLARITY Act implications for Coinbase

Management is lobbying for the Senate’s CLARITY Act, which could establish clearer crypto-market rules and potentially make it easier for Coinbase to expand products and attract institutional and retail customers. Passage and timing remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase reported a GAAP net loss of $359.5 million, or $1.36 per diluted share , versus analysts’ expected loss of roughly $122 million, while revenue fell 18.5% year over year to $1.22 billion, below estimates near $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. This marked the company’s third consecutive quarterly loss and its third straight revenue and earnings miss. Coinbase third-quarterly loss report

Coinbase reported a , versus analysts’ expected loss of roughly $122 million, while revenue fell 18.5% year over year to $1.22 billion, below estimates near $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. This marked the company’s third consecutive quarterly loss and its third straight revenue and earnings miss. Negative Sentiment: Lower spot-crypto trading volumes and subdued market volatility reduced transaction revenue and outweighed gains in subscription and services revenue. The results raise doubts about whether Coinbase can quickly diversify beyond its traditional exchange business.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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