Analysts Offer Predictions for Iberdrola FY2026 Earnings

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iberdrola's current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Iberdrola's FY2027 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.59%.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Iberdrola from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBDRY

Iberdrola Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $69.66 and a 1 year high of $100.64.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company's core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola's business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

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