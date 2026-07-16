Analysts Offer Predictions for MU FY2026 Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $73.52 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology's current full-year earnings is $72.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology's Q4 2026 earnings at $32.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $188.56 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $904.28 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $943.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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