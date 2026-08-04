Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:IFC FY2026 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Ferguson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.20. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial's current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Intact Financial's FY2027 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$310.00 to C$305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$299.00 to C$308.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$344.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$372.00 to C$379.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$331.09.

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Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$275.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$242.87 and a one year high of C$305.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$285.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$267.55.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion during the quarter.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

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