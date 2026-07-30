Analysts Set Expectations for Agilysys Q1 Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for Agilysys in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agilysys' current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

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Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $113.69 on Thursday. Agilysys has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $145.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 75.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 690,498 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,675,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,730 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $67,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 125.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the software maker's stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 184,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,580 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 143,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company's stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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