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Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Kinross Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast for Kinross to $3.76 from $3.77, while the consensus estimate for the current full year sits at about $1.01 per share.
  • Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and ratings recently (BMO, Stifel, RBC, ATB Cormark), leaving the stock with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.42.
  • Kinross trades in a 52‑week range of C$18.53–C$53.57 with a market cap of C$49.7B; it reported C$0.99 EPS last quarter with a 36.03% net margin and 34.63% ROE, and insiders own 0.26% of the stock with a notable insider sale in March.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K - Free Report) NYSE: KGC - Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

K has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$60.00 to C$57.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$52.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on K

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$41.62 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of C$3.35 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Afjal Hashim sold 16,980 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.20, for a total value of C$631,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,052,983.20. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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