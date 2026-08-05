Analysts Set Expectations for Life Time Group Q3 Earnings

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Life Time Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group's current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Life Time Group's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.77.

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Life Time Group Stock Up 1.6%

Life Time Group stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 479,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $21,551,422.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 474,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,316,139.76. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,485,646.38. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,403,822 shares of company stock worth $744,190,623. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,855 shares of the company's stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 143.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,428,446 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 64,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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