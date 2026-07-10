Analysts Set Expectations for Vivani Medical Q1 Earnings

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vivani Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vivani Medical's current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vivani Medical's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

VANI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vivani Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vivani Medical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivani Medical currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.75.

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Vivani Medical Trading Down 2.5%

VANI stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.33. Vivani Medical has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivani Medical

In related news, Director Gregg Williams bought 1,587,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.26. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,119,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,510,048.36. The trade was a 4.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,761,903 shares of company stock worth $5,999,998. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,865 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Vivani Medical by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,314 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company's stock.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: VANI is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of advanced specimen retrieval and hemostasis products for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Its core mission is to enhance procedural safety and streamline clinical workflows for interventional radiologists and pathology laboratories.

The company's flagship offerings include the StopBleed Retrieval Device and StopBleed Pad, which integrate proprietary hemostatic materials to control bleeding at biopsy sites and preserve tissue integrity.

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