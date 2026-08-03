Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.87. 490,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.15. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,383,406 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 1,096,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 903,392 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 459,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 569,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,959 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 309,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company's stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary drug discovery platform that targets sigma‐1 and muscarinic receptors to modulate cellular stress pathways and support neuronal function. Headquartered in New York City, Anavex is dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead product candidate, blarcamesine (ANAVEX2‐73), is a small‐molecule activator of the sigma‐1 receptor currently being evaluated in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease dementia.

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