Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.67, Zacks reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.17%.

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Andersons Price Performance

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 353,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Andersons's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Texas Capital raised shares of Andersons to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Andersons to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Andersons

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,466 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,329,794.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,310.84. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,425 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

Further Reading

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