Andrew Everett II Sells 5,113 Shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) VP Andrew Everett II sold 5,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $48,675.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 199,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,315.76. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts: Sign Up

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

NYSE:SMHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 113,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,597. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SMHI

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider SEACOR Marine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEACOR Marine wasn't on the list.

While SEACOR Marine currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here