Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.0833.

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Several research firms have recently commented on AOMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Report on AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:AOMR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc NYSE: AOMR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

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