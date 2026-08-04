Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

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Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE AOMR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 153,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.20) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc NYSE: AOMR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

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