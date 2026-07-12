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Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold”, based on five ratings firms. The average 1-year price target is about $10.08.
  • The company recently missed Q1 earnings expectations, reporting EPS of $0.18 versus the $0.30 estimate, while revenue came in well below forecasts.
  • Angel Oak Mortgage REIT also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.32, equivalent to an annualized yield of 14.2%, though its payout ratio is high at 200%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.0833.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOMR. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on AOMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AOMR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The company has a market cap of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.20) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc NYSE: AOMR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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