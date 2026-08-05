Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOMR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.06.

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Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.25. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.20) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 427.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,565 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,956 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 289,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 70.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Here are the key news stories impacting Angel Oak Mortgage REIT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. AOMR reported second-quarter earnings of $0.35 per share, or $0.37 per share according to Zacks, compared with consensus estimates of $0.33-$0.36. Earnings rose significantly from $0.11 per share a year earlier. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT second-quarter earnings report Angel Oak Mortgage beats second-quarter earnings estimates

AOMR reported second-quarter earnings of $0.35 per share, or $0.37 per share according to Zacks, compared with consensus estimates of $0.33-$0.36. Earnings rose significantly from $0.11 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.32 per share. Investors of record on August 21 will receive payment on August 28. The annualized payout implies a dividend yield of approximately 14.1%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

Investors of record on August 21 will receive payment on August 28. The annualized payout implies a dividend yield of approximately 14.1%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: JonesTrading reaffirmed its Buy rating and raised or maintained a $10.50 price target, representing about 15.3% potential upside from the referenced $9.11 price. JonesTrading reaffirms Angel Oak Mortgage Buy rating

and raised or maintained a $10.50 price target, representing about 15.3% potential upside from the referenced $9.11 price. Neutral Sentiment: Management is repositioning capital to compete selectively in the non-qualified mortgage market, emphasizing disciplined deployment amid competition and market conditions. Angel Oak repositions capital for non-QM competition

to compete selectively in the non-qualified mortgage market, emphasizing disciplined deployment amid competition and market conditions. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was weaker than expected. Reported second-quarter revenue was $7.0 million, below the $11.78 million analyst consensus, which may limit the impact of the earnings beat. The company’s reported GAAP net income was $3.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, highlighting differences between GAAP and adjusted earnings measures. Angel Oak Mortgage reports second-quarter 2026 financial results

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc NYSE: AOMR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

Further Reading

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