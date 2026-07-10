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Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Trading 1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares rose about 1% on Friday, trading near $9.03 after touching $9.06, but volume was well below average.
  • Analysts are split on the stock: BTIG cut its price target to $10 while keeping a buy rating, and the overall consensus remains Hold with a $10.08 target.
  • The company recently missed earnings expectations, reporting $0.18 EPS versus the $0.30 estimate, though it is paying a high dividend yield of about 14.2%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.0260. 73,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 163,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOMR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.64%.The company had revenue of ($2.20) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 94.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company's stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc NYSE: AOMR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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