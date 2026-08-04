Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's (AOMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at JonesTrading

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by JonesTrading in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the stock. JonesTrading's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.08.

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Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company's stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc NYSE: AOMR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

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